Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

‘Beautiful and wonderful’ new seahorse species named after UBC professor

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted August 7, 2026 8:50 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Newly-identified seahorse species named after UBC professor'
Newly-identified seahorse species named after UBC professor
A UBC professor is being given the ultimate honour for decades of work researching seahorses and advocating for conservations. Amanda Vincent's name will now forever live as the name of a newly identified species of the fish. Kylie Stanton reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new species of seahorse is being named for a UBC professor who has been a pioneer in seahorse science and conservation.

“I really wanted to get involved in helping to save the world… We’re involved in pioneering a lot of breakthroughs, because who doesn’t love a seahorse?” Amanda Vincent told Global News.

For decades, Vincent has been working to secure the future of seahorses and their habitats as co-founder of UBC’s Project Seahorse.

She helps lead a global team in research, conservation and policy, which includes ensuring seahorses are not overharvested for traditional medicine, aquarium displays or the souvenir trade.

“Fishing is necessary, fishing is vital, but it has got to be done in sustainable and sensible ways,” Vincent said.

“And this means we work at a lot of political levels — from local communities right out to United Nations Conventions.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. seahorse researcher wins major international prize'
B.C. seahorse researcher wins major international prize

Now, Vincent’s life’s work is being recognized in a way she never expected.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Hippocampus amandavincentae was discovered after researchers examined specimens in the Indian Ocean and it now bears Vincent’s name.

“I’m thrilled. It’s pretty wonderful to wake up and open your email and discover just two days ago that there’s a creature on the side of the world that is beautiful and wonderful and special and has your name on it,” Vincent said.

The seahorse measures roughly 16 cm. It has a short snout, a small crown on top of its head and spines running along its body.

Aside from where it primarily lives, Vincent said they don’t know much more about it at this stage, as it has not been investigated in the wild.

Story continues below advertisement

She is now planning her next mission.

“Which is to get in the field, with my glorious seahorse and actually learn about its ecology and its vulnerabilities, and its conservation possibilities and try to make sure that all is well,” Vincent said.

Roughly a third of seahorses are known to be threatened, but with every discovery comes more understanding and knowledge.

“We’ve got new approaches, new tools, new colleagues involved,” Vincent said.

“So, it’s very exciting to see that we are changing the trajectory by the passion and hard work of a lot of people.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices