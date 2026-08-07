‘Beautiful and wonderful’ new seahorse species named after UBC professor

Send this page to someone via email

A new species of seahorse is being named for a UBC professor who has been a pioneer in seahorse science and conservation.

“I really wanted to get involved in helping to save the world… We’re involved in pioneering a lot of breakthroughs, because who doesn’t love a seahorse?” Amanda Vincent told Global News.

For decades, Vincent has been working to secure the future of seahorses and their habitats as co-founder of UBC’s Project Seahorse.

She helps lead a global team in research, conservation and policy, which includes ensuring seahorses are not overharvested for traditional medicine, aquarium displays or the souvenir trade.

“Fishing is necessary, fishing is vital, but it has got to be done in sustainable and sensible ways,” Vincent said.

“And this means we work at a lot of political levels — from local communities right out to United Nations Conventions.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 B.C. seahorse researcher wins major international prize

Now, Vincent’s life’s work is being recognized in a way she never expected.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Hippocampus amandavincentae was discovered after researchers examined specimens in the Indian Ocean and it now bears Vincent’s name.

“I’m thrilled. It’s pretty wonderful to wake up and open your email and discover just two days ago that there’s a creature on the side of the world that is beautiful and wonderful and special and has your name on it,” Vincent said.

The seahorse measures roughly 16 cm. It has a short snout, a small crown on top of its head and spines running along its body.

Aside from where it primarily lives, Vincent said they don’t know much more about it at this stage, as it has not been investigated in the wild.

Story continues below advertisement

She is now planning her next mission.

“Which is to get in the field, with my glorious seahorse and actually learn about its ecology and its vulnerabilities, and its conservation possibilities and try to make sure that all is well,” Vincent said.

Roughly a third of seahorses are known to be threatened, but with every discovery comes more understanding and knowledge.

“We’ve got new approaches, new tools, new colleagues involved,” Vincent said.

“So, it’s very exciting to see that we are changing the trajectory by the passion and hard work of a lot of people.”