B.C. municipal election 2018: Alert Bay

Boundary

Located on Cormorant Island, off Telegraph Cove, between northern Vancouver Island and Sointula.

Population (2016)

489

History

Cormorant Island was once used as a place where the ‘Namgis First Nation would bring people who had died, but they also lived there seasonally. Settlement happened on the island between 1865 and 1870, and that led to the Village of Alert Bay’s creation.

The bay was so named for H.M.S. Alert, an English naval ship that surveyed the coast.

A saltery was established in the community, and those who ran it realized they would need a permanent workforce. So they approached a missionary to establish a mission on the island, which happened in 1878.

That mission included a school for Indigenous boys.

Settlement accelerated up to 1887, including the establishment of a sawmill.

Eventually, a residential school would be built in Alert Bay, with the aim of teaching Indigenous boys skills such as carpentry and boat construction alongside regular schoolwork.

The St. Michael’s Residential School was established in 1929, taking in children from outlying areas. It was one of the last such schools to close down in the 1970s. The ‘Namgis First Nation later took possession of the building. Demolition on the facility began in 2015.

The Village of Alert Bay was incorporated in 1946.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$94,464/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Rachel Blaney (NDP)

Provincial

Claire Trevena (BC NDP)