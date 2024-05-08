Menu

Canada

After Indigenous criticism, Legault defends new museum on Québécois nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2024 1:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s ‘Espaces Bleus’ to be single museum in provincial capital'
Quebec’s ‘Espaces Bleus’ to be single museum in provincial capital
RELATED - What was initially advertised as a whole network of new museums across Quebec is now turning into a single museum in the province's capital. The CAQ government is backtracking on its plans to open its so-called “Espaces Bleus” because the project was too costly. As Global's Franca Mignacca reports, some say this is just the latest in a series of failed government promises – Apr 25, 2024
Quebec Premier François Legault is defending his comments about a new history museum after he was accused by a prominent First Nations group of trying to erase their history.

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador criticized Legault’s April 25 comments that suggested the province’s history began with the arrival of French explorers Jacques Cartier and Samuel de Champlain in the 16th and 17th century.

They said in a news release that the choice to exclude Indigenous people during the conception of the museum amounts to “systemic erasure” of their presence and contributions to Quebec.

Legault said today his comments were made in the context of his announcement of the museum, which he said will focus specifically on the history of the French-speaking Québécois nation.

He says the 11 Indigenous nations in Quebec likely don’t consider themselves part of the Québécois nation, but he says their contributions will nonetheless be included in the Musée national de l’histoire du Québec.

Legault said in April that the new national history museum will open in 2026 and will honour Québécois artists such as Céline Dion and Les Cowboys Fringants, as well as authors, sporting heroes and business successes such as Hydro-Québec.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

