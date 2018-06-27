B.C. municipal election 2018: New Hazelton

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

You’ll find New Hazelton in B.C.’s north, about 137 kilometres from Terrace, and right on the edge of Swan Lake/Kispiox River Provincial Park.

Population (2016)

580

History

Hazelton and New Hazelton comprise an area where the Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan First Nations have lived for centuries.

While Old Hazelton’s establishment began along a trade route in the 1860s, New Hazelton arrived with the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway in 1914.

New Hazelton would become a bustling centre of activity in the early 20th century.

In 1914, it was the site of a dramatic robbery when a gang of seven men held up a branch of the Union Bank of Canada.

They were confronted by a veterinarian-preacher named Rev. Donald Redmond “Doc” McLean, who killed a number of them with a Lee-Enfield rifle; in all, six of the bandits were killed or captured, according to the book The Law and the Lawless: Frontier Justice in British Columbia and the Yukon.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$88,832/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Nathan Cullen (NDP)

Provincial

Doug Donaldson (BC NDP)