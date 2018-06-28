B.C. municipal election 2018: Prince Rupert

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Prince Rupert is located on Kaien Island on B.C.’s North Coast.

Population (2016)

12,220

History

Prince Rupert was home to the Tsimshian First Nation before it would become a centre of activity on the North Coast.

Sea otter pelts attracted traders in the early 19th century, and Europeans soon saw money in salmon. They would build as many as 200 canneries along the coast.

Prince Rupert would be chosen as the last stop for the Grand Trunk Railway in the early 1900s; it would span almost 5,000 kilometres.

The railway went bankrupt in 1914, but it would be taken over by Canadian National after it was formed by the federal government.

Today, rail transport is key to Prince Rupert’s economy, shipping many goods through the region.

Prince Rupert has nevertheless endured difficult economic circumstances, but fishing one of its prime drivers amid falling stocks.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$111,808/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

121.14 (-21.67)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP — rural

125.33 (-29.03)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal

130.43 (-31.41)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP — rural

271.44 (-22.93)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Nathan Cullen (NDP)

Provincial

Jennifer Rice (BC NDP)