B.C. municipal election 2022: Sidney results

Residents of Sidney will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith has re-elected by acclimation. He won the 2018 vote by more than 80 per cent of ballots.

Candidates

Mayor

Cliff McNeil-Smith (acclaimed)

Council

Eric Diller

Steve Duck

Sara Duncan (incumbent)

Scott Garnett (incumbent)

Cam McLennan

Richard Novek

Terri O’Keeffe (incumbent)

Steve Price

Chad Rintoul (incumbent)

Population of municipality

12,318 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

You’ll find Sidney at the north end of the Saanich Peninsula, about 23 kilometres north of Saanich on Vancouver Island.

