B.C. municipal election 2022: Sidney results

Residents of Sidney will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith has re-elected by acclimation. He won the 2018 vote by more than 80 per cent of ballots.
Candidates
Mayor
Cliff McNeil-Smith (acclaimed)
Council
Eric Diller
Steve Duck
Trending Stories
Sara Duncan (incumbent)
Scott Garnett (incumbent)
Cam McLennan
Richard Novek
Terri O’Keeffe (incumbent)
Steve Price
Chad Rintoul (incumbent)
Population of municipality
12,318 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
You’ll find Sidney at the north end of the Saanich Peninsula, about 23 kilometres north of Saanich on Vancouver Island.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments