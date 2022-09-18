B.C. municipal election 2022: Summerland results

Residents of Summerland — the gateway to the South Okanagan — will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
In the 2018 municipal election, Mayor Toni Boot was re-elected with 2,331 votes (57 per cent). Janet Peake, the only other mayoral challenger, garnered 1.724 votes (42 per cent).
This year, however, Boot is seeking re-election as a councillor, not as mayor. Two people are now competing for the vacant mayor’s seat.
Candidates
Mayor
Doug Holmes
Chuck Pinnell
Council
Richard Barkwill (incumbent)
Brad Besler
Adrienne Betts
Peter Bognar
Toni Boot
Doug Loepp
Blair Parker
Doug Patan (incumbent)
Janet Peake
Nick Redding
Mark Smed
Erin Trainer (incumbent)
Martin (Marty) Van Alphen (incumbent)
Population of municipality
12,042 (2021).
Boundary of the municipality
Summerland is bounded by Okanagan Lake to the east and rugged terrain to the west. Nearby communities include Peachland and Penticton.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
