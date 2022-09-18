B.C. municipal election 2022: Summerland results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Summerland — the gateway to the South Okanagan — will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

In the 2018 municipal election, Mayor Toni Boot was re-elected with 2,331 votes (57 per cent). Janet Peake, the only other mayoral challenger, garnered 1.724 votes (42 per cent).

This year, however, Boot is seeking re-election as a councillor, not as mayor. Two people are now competing for the vacant mayor’s seat.

Candidates

Mayor

Doug Holmes

Chuck Pinnell

Council

Richard Barkwill (incumbent)

Brad Besler

Adrienne Betts

Peter Bognar

Toni Boot

Doug Loepp

Blair Parker

Doug Patan (incumbent)

Janet Peake

Nick Redding

Mark Smed

Erin Trainer (incumbent)

Martin (Marty) Van Alphen (incumbent)

Population of municipality

12,042 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

Summerland is bounded by Okanagan Lake to the east and rugged terrain to the west. Nearby communities include Peachland and Penticton.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.