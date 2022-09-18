B.C. municipal election 2022: Cranbrook results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in City of Cranbrook will hit the polls on Oct. 15 for the province’s 2022 municipal election.

Cranbrook is the largest urban centre in the East Kootenay and is governed by one mayor and six councillors.

In 2018, incumbent Lee Pratt won the mayor’s seat by acclamation. Mike Peabody, Norma Blissett, Ron Popoff, and Wesley Graham were brought back to council, along with newcomer Wayne Price.

Danielle Eaton Cardozo, an incumbent, was re-elected as well but resigned in January 2019. John Hudak won her seat in a byelection that spring, but did not reoffer in 2022.

Price has tossed his rat in the ring to become mayor and will compete against incumbent Pratt. The remaining four incumbents are running in the councillor race, as is a former Cranbrook councillor.

Candidates

Mayor

Lee Pratt (incumbent)

Wayne Price

Council

Norma Blissett (incumbent)

Wesly Graham (incumbent)

Mike Peabody (incumbent)

Ron Popoff (incumbent)

Lynnette J. Wray

Jeremy Youngward

Population of municipality

20,499 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Cranbrook is located in the East Kootenay region, about 150 kilometres from B.C.’s border with Alberta. It’s south of the St. Mary River and communities such as Kimberley and Fort Steele.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.