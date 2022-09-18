B.C. municipal election 2022: Golden results

Send this page to someone via email

People in Golden will join other British Columbians and head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote in a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Ron Oszust was acclaimed to his second term as mayor of Golden in 2018 after no challengers came forward. This election, he faces off against local business owner, Jeremiah Woods.

All of Golden’s incumbent councillors who ran for re-election won themselves another term while first-time candidate John Manuel won the final seat. This year, only Manuel and Chris Hambruch are looking for another term.

Golden residents will also be voting on a referendum on a proposed development of a new indoor aquatics centre to replace the ageing outdoor pool:

Are you in favour of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District adopting Golden and Area Aquatic Centre Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 5849, 2022, which will permit the Regional District to borrow up to $18,000,000 Dollars over a 30-year term to be utilized towards the capital cost to construct an indoor aquatic centre as an addition to the existing Golden and District Recreation Centre?

Candidates

Mayor

Ron Oszust (Ronald) (Incumbent)

Jeremiah Woods

Council

Kristi Cooper (Kristina)

Richard Dale

Chris Glueckler

Joy Guyot

Chris Hambruch (Christoph) (Incumbent)

John Manuel (Incumbent)

Wes Routley (Wesley)

Bryan Stevens

Population of municipality

3,986 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Golden is located alongside the Columbia River in southeastern B.C., about 150 kilometres from Revelstoke.

