B.C. municipal election 2022: Keremeos results

Residents in the Village of Keremeos will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
The public will only be voting for the mayoral seat, as only four people ran for the four councillor positions and thus won by acclimation.
Advanced voting will be available on Oct. 5 at Victory Hall at 427 7 Ave. Mail-in ballots will also be available in early October.
Candidates
Mayor
Trending Stories
Jason Wiebe
Arlene Arlow
Council
Garry Elliott
Jeremy Evans (incumbent)
Tracy Henderson
Arden Holley (incumbent)
Population of municipality
1,609 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Keremeos is located in the Similkameen Valley, about 50 kilometres from Penticton and 30 kilometres from the Canada-U.S. border.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments