Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Keremeos results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Keremeos, B.C. View image in full screen
Keremeos, B.C. Brenda Good/Submitted/File

Residents in the Village of Keremeos will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

The public will only be voting for the mayoral seat, as only four people ran for the four councillor positions and thus won by acclimation.

Advanced voting will be available on Oct. 5 at Victory Hall at 427 7 Ave. Mail-in ballots will also be available in early October.

Candidates

Mayor

Jason Wiebe

Arlene Arlow

Council 

Garry Elliott

Jeremy Evans (incumbent)

Tracy Henderson

Arden Holley (incumbent)

Population of municipality

1,609 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Keremeos is located in the Similkameen Valley, about 50 kilometres from Penticton and 30 kilometres from the Canada-U.S. border.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

