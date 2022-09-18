B.C. municipal election 2022: Courtenay results

Courtenay voters will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to select their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
In the 2018 election, newcomer Bob Wells defeated incumbent Larry Jangula by a couple of hundred votes, while the council saw many new faces. Wells is joined by former councillor Erik Eriksson and Aaron Dowker.
Candidates
Mayor
Aaron Dowker
Erik Eriksson
Bob Wells (Incumbent)
Council
Phil Adams
Steffan Chmuryk
Will Cole-Hamilton (Incumbent)
Brennan Day
David Frisch (Incumbent)
Michael Gilbert
Doug Hillian (Incumbent)
Evan Jolicoeur
Jin Lin
Melanie McCollum (Incumbent)
Wendy Morin (Incumbent)
Lyndsey Northcott
Deana Simkin
Manno Theos
Starr Winchester
Population of municipality
28,420 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
You’ll find Courtenay in the Comox Valley on the east coast of Vancouver Island, a short distance from Comox and across the water from Texada Island.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
Comments