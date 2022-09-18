Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Courtenay results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Courtenay, B.C. View image in full screen
Courtenay, B.C. Wikimedia Commons user SteelLighthouse

Courtenay voters will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to select their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

In the 2018 election, newcomer Bob Wells defeated incumbent Larry Jangula by a couple of hundred votes, while the council saw many new faces. Wells is joined by former councillor Erik Eriksson and Aaron Dowker.

Candidates

Mayor

Aaron Dowker

Erik Eriksson

Bob Wells (Incumbent)

Council 

Phil Adams

Steffan Chmuryk

Will Cole-Hamilton (Incumbent)

Brennan Day

David Frisch (Incumbent)

Michael Gilbert

Doug Hillian (Incumbent)

Evan Jolicoeur

Jin Lin

Melanie McCollum (Incumbent)

Wendy Morin (Incumbent)

Lyndsey Northcott

Deana Simkin

Manno Theos

Starr Winchester

Population of municipality

28,420 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

You’ll find Courtenay in the Comox Valley on the east coast of Vancouver Island, a short distance from Comox and across the water from Texada Island.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

