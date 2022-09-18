B.C. municipal election 2022: Langford results

Community members in Langford will cast votes in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Longtime Mayor Stew Young is running his 10th term, having occupied the position since 1993. He won in 2018 with more than 80 per cent of the vote.
Residents will also be electing six councillors for a four-year term.
Candidates
Mayor
Stew Young (incumbent)
Scott Peter Goodmanson
Dan Oickle
Council
Shirley Ackland
Denise Blackwell (incumbent)
Kimberley Guiry
Colby Harder
Wendy Hobbs
Mark Morley
Shannon Russell Willing
Matt Sahlstrom (incumbent)
Lanny Seaton (incumbent)
Norma Stewart (incumbent)
Lillian Szpak (incumbent)
Roger Wade (incumbent)
Mary Wagner
Keith Yacucha
Population of municipality
46,584 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Langford is located on southern Vancouver Island, about 14 kilometres from Victoria. To its south is the community of Colwood and to its west you’ll find Goldstream.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
Comments