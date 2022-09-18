Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Langford results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Langford, B.C. View image in full screen
Langford, B.C. Wikimedia Commons user John newcomb

Community members in Langford will cast votes in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Longtime Mayor Stew Young is running his 10th term, having occupied the position since 1993. He won in 2018 with more than 80 per cent of the vote.

Residents will also be electing six councillors for a four-year term.

Candidates

Mayor

Stew Young (incumbent)

Scott Peter Goodmanson

Dan Oickle

Council 

Shirley Ackland

Denise Blackwell (incumbent)

Kimberley Guiry

Colby Harder

Wendy Hobbs

Mark Morley

Shannon Russell Willing

Matt Sahlstrom (incumbent)

Lanny Seaton (incumbent)

Norma Stewart (incumbent)

Lillian Szpak (incumbent)

Roger Wade (incumbent)

Mary Wagner

Keith Yacucha

Population of municipality

46,584 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Langford is located on southern Vancouver Island, about 14 kilometres from Victoria. To its south is the community of Colwood and to its west you’ll find Goldstream.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

