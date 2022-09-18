B.C. municipal election 2022: Rossland results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Rossland, a community of about 4,000 that’s about 10 minutes west of Trail, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

In the 2018 municipal election, Kathy Moore was acclaimed as mayor for a second term as she ran unopposed.

This time, though, Moore isn’t seeking re-election as mayor, and voters will be choosing between incumbent councillor Andy Morel and former councillor Kim Lafond.

Also, residents will be voting in a mostly new council, with only one incumbent councillor, Stewart Spooner, on the ballot. Former councillor Tim Thatcher is also on the ballot.

Candidates

Mayor

Kim Lafond

Andy J Morel (Andrew John Morel)

Council

Eliza M Boyce

Paul A Evans

Craig S Humpherys

Richard K Kemick

Lisa S Kwiatkowski

Brian Pistak (Richard Brian Michael Pistak)

Maya S Provencal

Stewart Spooner (incumbent)

Tim Thatcher (Timothy James Thatcher)

Sam Troy (Samantha Troy)

Jeff L Weaver

Population of municipality

4,140 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

Rossland is located in the Kootenays, and within the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary. It’s also about 12 kilometres from the Canada-U.S. border.

