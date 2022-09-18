B.C. municipal election 2022: Prince George results

Prince George residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Lyn Hall is not seeking election in 2022, after winning the job handily in 2018 with more than 91 per cent of the vote.
Six others have stepped up to vie for the city’s top job. They include incumbent Coun. Terri McConnachie, industrial sales representative Adam Hyatt, former legal assistant Lisa Mitchell, lawyer Roy Stewart, Jester Studios CEO Christopher Wood and engineer Simon Yu.
The 2018 election saw six of eight seats on council go to incumbents.
This year there are 20 names vying for those eight seats, including incumbents Garth Frizzell, Cori Ramsay, Kyle Sampson, Susan Scott and Brian Skakun. Former two-term councillor Cameron Stolz is also back this year, along with long-time school trustee and former SD 57 chair Tim Bennett.
Candidates
Mayor
Adam Hyatt
Terri McConnachie (Incumbent councillor)
Lisa Mitchell
Roy J Stewart
Christopher S. Wood
Simon S Yu
Council
Tim P Bennett
Richard Cook
Doug Feffery
Garth Frizzell (Incumbent)
Trudy Klassen
Colleen Mahoney
Karm K Manhas
Wesley Mitchell
Karen Muir
Ron Polillo
Cori Ramsay (Incumbent)
Nour Salim
Kyle Sampson (Incumbent)
Susan Scott (Incumbent)
Paul Serup
Brian Skakun (Incumbent)
James Steidle
Chris Stern
Cameron Stolz
John Zukowski
Population of municipality
76,708 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Prince George is northern B.C.’s biggest city, located at the intersections of Highway 97 and Highway 16.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
