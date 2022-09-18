B.C. municipal election 2022: Prince George results

Send this page to someone via email

Prince George residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Lyn Hall is not seeking election in 2022, after winning the job handily in 2018 with more than 91 per cent of the vote.

Six others have stepped up to vie for the city’s top job. They include incumbent Coun. Terri McConnachie, industrial sales representative Adam Hyatt, former legal assistant Lisa Mitchell, lawyer Roy Stewart, Jester Studios CEO Christopher Wood and engineer Simon Yu.

The 2018 election saw six of eight seats on council go to incumbents.

This year there are 20 names vying for those eight seats, including incumbents Garth Frizzell, Cori Ramsay, Kyle Sampson, Susan Scott and Brian Skakun. Former two-term councillor Cameron Stolz is also back this year, along with long-time school trustee and former SD 57 chair Tim Bennett.

Candidates

Mayor

Adam Hyatt

Terri McConnachie (Incumbent councillor)

Lisa Mitchell

Roy J Stewart

Christopher S. Wood

Simon S Yu

Council

Tim P Bennett

Richard Cook

Doug Feffery

Garth Frizzell (Incumbent)

Trudy Klassen

Colleen Mahoney

Karm K Manhas

Wesley Mitchell

Karen Muir

Ron Polillo

Cori Ramsay (Incumbent)

Nour Salim

Kyle Sampson (Incumbent)

Susan Scott (Incumbent)

Paul Serup

Brian Skakun (Incumbent)

James Steidle

Chris Stern

Cameron Stolz

John Zukowski

Population of municipality

76,708 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Prince George is northern B.C.’s biggest city, located at the intersections of Highway 97 and Highway 16.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.