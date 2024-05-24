Independent Toronto MP Kevin Vuong asks Poilievre to let him join Conservative caucus

Send this page to someone via email

Independent Toronto MP Kevin Vuong says he is asking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to let him join the Tory caucus, and intends to seek a nomination for the party in a Greater Toronto Area riding.

Vuong said in an interview today that he recently sent a letter to Poilievre and also informed the party’s caucus chair, Ontario MP Scott Reid, of his wishes.

The MP for Spadina-Fort York ran as a Liberal candidate in the 2021 election but the party dropped him days before the vote, saying he failed to inform them of a withdrawn sexual assault charge.

Vuong still won the contest and says that while his time in the House of Commons got off to a “rough start,” he thinks he has made an impact.

He has voted alongside the Conservatives on a range of issues and he says he took out a party membership last November.

He says he hasn’t spoken directly to Poilievre about his wishes, and Conservative party spokeswoman Sarah Fischer says the Tories are not considering bringing him into caucus.