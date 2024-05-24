Canada waives fees on permits for Haitian temporary residents

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is waiving the fees for study permits, open work permits or status extensions at no cost for Haitians with temporary resident status in Canada amid worsening violence in Haiti.

The federal government announced the change in a statement Thursday.

Those eligible include foreign national family members of Canadians, regardless of nationality, who arrived as temporary residents through assisted departures out of Haiti.

Three months of Interim Federal Health Program coverage will also be available.

“We are deeply concerned for the well-being of people in Haiti. The measures announced today will make it easier for family members of Canadians who fled Haiti to stay in Canada with their families, and enable Haitian nationals to work and study in a safe environment,” Immigration Minister Marc Miller said in a statement.

The government says there are about 44,000 Haitian nationals in Canada with temporary resident status.

Haiti has been beset by gang violence as it faces a political vacuum. A new prime minister was named by the country’s transitional council at the end of April.