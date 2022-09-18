B.C. municipal election 2022: Tofino results

Residents of Tofino will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Dan Law has been acclaimed as mayor.
Candidates
Mayor
Dan Law (Daniel Bruce Law) (acclaimed)
Council
Al Anderson (Allen Herbert Anderson) (incumbent)
John Enns
Duncan McMaster (Incumbent)
Ali Sawyer (Alison Elizabeth Sawyer)
Sarah Sloman
Tom Stere (Thomas Joseph Stere) (Incumbent)
Kat Thomas (Joyce Katherine Thomas)
Population of municipality
2,516 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Tofino is located in Clayoquot Sound, on the west coast of Vancouver Island, about 40 kilometres from Ucluelet.
Today, tourism is Tofino’s primary industry, drawing as many as a million people every year.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
