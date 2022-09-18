Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Tofino results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Tofino, B.C. View image in full screen
Tofino, B.C. Christine Bosma

Residents of Tofino will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Dan Law has been acclaimed as mayor.

Candidates

Mayor

Dan Law (Daniel Bruce Law) (acclaimed)

Council 

Al Anderson (Allen Herbert Anderson) (incumbent)

John Enns

Duncan McMaster (Incumbent)

Ali Sawyer (Alison Elizabeth Sawyer)

Sarah Sloman

Tom Stere (Thomas Joseph Stere) (Incumbent)

Kat Thomas (Joyce Katherine Thomas)

Population of municipality

2,516 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Tofino is located in Clayoquot Sound, on the west coast of Vancouver Island, about 40 kilometres from Ucluelet.

Today, tourism is Tofino’s primary industry, drawing as many as a million people every year.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

