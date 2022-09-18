Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Trail results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Trail, B.C. View image in full screen
Trail, B.C. Trail and District Chamber of Commerce

Residents in Trail will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Lisa Pasin won in 2018 with more than 65 per cent of the vote against two other candidates.

Candidates

Mayor

Colleen Jones

Lisa Pasin (incumbent)

Council 

Bev Benson

Donovan Brown

Paul Butler (incumbent)

Glen Byle

Nick Cashol

Bryan DeFerro

Carol Dobie (incumbent)

Ravi Gandha

Thea Hanson

Jeff Jones

Terry Martin

Rebecca Richards

Doug Wilson

Population of municipality

7,920 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Trail is located along the Columbia River in B.C.’s Kootenay region. It’s about 30 kilometres from Castlegar.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

