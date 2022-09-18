B.C. municipal election 2022: Trail results

Residents in Trail will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Lisa Pasin won in 2018 with more than 65 per cent of the vote against two other candidates.
Candidates
Mayor
Colleen Jones
Lisa Pasin (incumbent)
Council
Bev Benson
Donovan Brown
Paul Butler (incumbent)
Trending Stories
Glen Byle
Nick Cashol
Bryan DeFerro
Carol Dobie (incumbent)
Ravi Gandha
Thea Hanson
Jeff Jones
Terry Martin
Rebecca Richards
Doug Wilson
Population of municipality
7,920 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Trail is located along the Columbia River in B.C.’s Kootenay region. It’s about 30 kilometres from Castlegar.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments