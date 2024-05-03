The public inquiry into foreign interference is set to present 1st report

Send this page to someone via email

More than a year after the first call went out for a public inquiry into foreign election interference, Justice Marie-Josée Hogue is set to deliver her preliminary report into how hostile actors have tried to meddle in Canada’s democratic institutions.

Hogue, a Quebec Court of Appeals judge and the commissioner of the inquiry, is examining allegations of foreign interference — primarily by China — in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. The allegations were first reported by Global News and the Globe and Mail.

The inquiry began on Jan. 29, with roughly 70 witnesses testifying, including members of diaspora communities, intelligence officials, senior bureaucrats and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself.

The inquiry also reviewed dozens of now-unclassified intelligence reports and summaries, as well as summaries of interviews with key players in Canada’s government and intelligence communities.

The commission heard China “clandestinely and deceptively” interfered in both general elections and is “by far the most significant threat.”

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) highlighted Beijing’s “sophisticated, pervasive, persistent” attempts to influence the democratic process, warning its efforts are “directed against all levels of government.”

Hogue’s findings will focus on the integrity of the last two federal elections and examine the flow of information to senior decision makers and elected officials.

A CSIS assessment said “state actors are able to conduct foreign interference successfully in Canada because there are few legal or political consequences,” calling foreign interference “low-risk and high-reward.”

For months, the Liberals resisted calls to hold a public inquiry despite demands from the opposition parties and MPs including Conservatives Erin O’Toole, Michael Chong and NDP MP Jenny Kwan, who CSIS warned were the targets of Beijing.

Instead, Trudeau appointed former governor general David Johnston to examine the issue as a “special rapporteur.”

Johnston’s preliminary report, released in early 2023, recommended against holding a public inquiry.

The decision sparked fierce criticism among opposition parties, which continued to agitate for a full public inquiry.

The prime minister eventually called one in September 2023 and appointed Hogue to lead the commission.

Hogue and the team of lawyers and staff running the inquiry faced a very tight timeline to interview witnesses, review government documents and conclude weeks of public testimony.

The commissioner is expected to deliver her final report Dec. 31.