Canada

The public inquiry into foreign interference is set to present 1st report

By Touria Izri & Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 6:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the foreign interference inquiry hot seat'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the foreign interference inquiry hot seat
WATCH: What did Canadians learn from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s testimony at the foreign interference inquiry? ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Steven Chase, The Globe and Mail’s senior parliamentary reporter, and Vina Nadjibulla, an international security specialist at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, about the prime minister’s testimony. The panel also discuss the director of CSIS being recalled to testify at the inquiry. – Apr 14, 2024
More than a year after the first call went out for a public inquiry into foreign election interference, Justice Marie-Josée Hogue is set to deliver her preliminary report into how hostile actors have tried to meddle in Canada’s democratic institutions.

Hogue, a Quebec Court of Appeals judge and the commissioner of the inquiry, is examining allegations of foreign interference — primarily by China — in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. The allegations were first reported by Global News and the Globe and Mail.

The inquiry began on Jan. 29, with roughly 70 witnesses testifying, including members of diaspora communities, intelligence officials, senior bureaucrats and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau calls China ‘significant’ foreign interference threat at public inquiry'
Trudeau calls China ‘significant’ foreign interference threat at public inquiry

The inquiry also reviewed dozens of now-unclassified intelligence reports and summaries, as well as summaries of interviews with key players in Canada’s government and intelligence communities.

The commission heard China “clandestinely and deceptively” interfered in both general elections and is “by far the most significant threat.”

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) highlighted Beijing’s “sophisticated, pervasive, persistent” attempts to influence the democratic process, warning its efforts are “directed against all levels of government.”

Click to play video: 'Foreign election interference: CSIS director says he warned about threat multiple times'
Foreign election interference: CSIS director says he warned about threat multiple times
Hogue’s findings will focus on the integrity of the last two federal elections and examine the flow of information to senior decision makers and elected officials.

A CSIS assessment said “state actors are able to conduct foreign interference successfully in Canada because there are few legal or political consequences,” calling foreign interference “low-risk and high-reward.”

For months, the Liberals resisted calls to hold a public inquiry despite demands from the opposition parties and MPs including Conservatives Erin O’Toole, Michael Chong and NDP MP Jenny Kwan, who CSIS warned were the targets of Beijing.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, Trudeau appointed former governor general David Johnston to examine the issue as a “special rapporteur.”

Johnston’s preliminary report, released in early 2023, recommended against holding a public inquiry.

The decision sparked fierce criticism among opposition parties, which continued to agitate for a full public inquiry.

The prime minister eventually called one in September 2023 and appointed Hogue to lead the commission.

Hogue and the team of lawyers and staff running the inquiry faced a very tight timeline to interview witnesses, review government documents and conclude weeks of public testimony.

The commissioner is expected to deliver her final report Dec. 31.

