Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: View Royal results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
View Royal's town hall. View image in full screen
View Royal's town hall. View Royal

Residents of View Royal will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor David Screech was acclaimed in 2018 but will face an opponent this time around.

Candidates

Mayor

David Screech (incumbent)

Sid Tobias

Council 

Don Brown

Judy Estrin

Damian Kowalewich (incumbent)

Gery Lemon (incumbent)

Alison MacKenzie

Ron Mattson (incumbent)

John Rogers (incumbent)

Population of municipality

11,575 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

View Royal is a Vancouver Island community on the Esquimalt Peninsula. It is about five kilometres west of Victoria, with Portage Inlet to the east, Esquimalt Harbour to the south, Langford and Colwood to the west, and Saanich to the north.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

