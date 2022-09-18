B.C. municipal election 2022: View Royal results

Residents of View Royal will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor David Screech was acclaimed in 2018 but will face an opponent this time around.
Candidates
Mayor
David Screech (incumbent)
Sid Tobias
Council
Don Brown
Judy Estrin
Trending Stories
Damian Kowalewich (incumbent)
Gery Lemon (incumbent)
Alison MacKenzie
Ron Mattson (incumbent)
John Rogers (incumbent)
Population of municipality
11,575 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
View Royal is a Vancouver Island community on the Esquimalt Peninsula. It is about five kilometres west of Victoria, with Portage Inlet to the east, Esquimalt Harbour to the south, Langford and Colwood to the west, and Saanich to the north.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments