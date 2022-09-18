B.C. municipal election 2022: View Royal results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of View Royal will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor David Screech was acclaimed in 2018 but will face an opponent this time around.

Candidates

Mayor

David Screech (incumbent)

Sid Tobias

Council

Don Brown

Judy Estrin

Damian Kowalewich (incumbent)

Gery Lemon (incumbent)

Alison MacKenzie

Ron Mattson (incumbent)

John Rogers (incumbent)

Population of municipality

11,575 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

View Royal is a Vancouver Island community on the Esquimalt Peninsula. It is about five kilometres west of Victoria, with Portage Inlet to the east, Esquimalt Harbour to the south, Langford and Colwood to the west, and Saanich to the north.

