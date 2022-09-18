B.C. municipal election 2022: Maple Ridge results

Maple Ridge residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Mike Morden easily won the 2018 election with more than 56 per cent of the vote. He is running again.
Incumbents Gordy Robson and Kiersten Duncan were re-elected to council in 2018, along with newcomers Judy Dueck, Chelsa Meadus, Ahmed Yousef, and Ryan Svendsen.
Candidates
Mayor
Corisa Bell
Darleen Bernard
Jacques Blackstone
Mike Morden (Michael Morden) (incumbent)
Dan Ruimy (Daniel Ruimy)
Council
Korleen Carreras
Rajinder Chhina
Onyeka Dozie A
Judy Dueck (incumbent)
Bhupinder Johar
Lou Jose
Sarah Little
Jeffrey Martin
Robert Masse
Chelsa Meadus (incumbent)
Chris O’Brian (Christopher O’Brian)
Leah Pillet
Andre Roberge
Jeff Roberts (Jeffrey Roberts)
Sunny Schiller
Craig Speirs
Rebecca Stiles
Ryan Svendsen (incumbent)
Jenny Tan
Grover Telford
Ahmed Yousef (Ahmed Yousef Mohamed) (incumbent)
Population of municipality
90,990 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The City of Maple Ridge is located in the Fraser Valley, north of the Fraser River, east of Pitt Meadows and west of Mission.
