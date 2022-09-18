B.C. municipal election 2022: Maple Ridge results

Send this page to someone via email

Maple Ridge residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Mike Morden easily won the 2018 election with more than 56 per cent of the vote. He is running again.

Incumbents Gordy Robson and Kiersten Duncan were re-elected to council in 2018, along with newcomers Judy Dueck, Chelsa Meadus, Ahmed Yousef, and Ryan Svendsen.

Candidates

Mayor

Corisa Bell

Darleen Bernard

Jacques Blackstone

Mike Morden (Michael Morden) (incumbent)

Dan Ruimy (Daniel Ruimy)

Story continues below advertisement

Council

Korleen Carreras

Rajinder Chhina

Onyeka Dozie A

Judy Dueck (incumbent)

Bhupinder Johar

Lou Jose

Sarah Little

Jeffrey Martin

Robert Masse

Chelsa Meadus (incumbent)

Chris O’Brian (Christopher O’Brian)

Leah Pillet

Andre Roberge

Jeff Roberts (Jeffrey Roberts)

Sunny Schiller

Craig Speirs

Rebecca Stiles

Ryan Svendsen (incumbent)

Jenny Tan

Grover Telford

Ahmed Yousef (Ahmed Yousef Mohamed) (incumbent)

Population of municipality

90,990 (2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Boundary of the municipality

The City of Maple Ridge is located in the Fraser Valley, north of the Fraser River, east of Pitt Meadows and west of Mission.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.