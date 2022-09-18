B.C. municipal election 2022: Sun Peaks results

Residents of Sun Peaks, which was incorporated in 2010 and became Canada’s first mountain resort municipality, will be voting for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election — but not their mayor, as that’s already been decided.
In the 2018 municipal election, Al Raine was acclaimed as mayor, as he ran unopposed. For this year’s election, he was again acclaimed in early September, with no one else opposing him to become the mayor prior to the nomination deadline.
Candidates
Mayor
Al Raine (acclaimed)
Trending Stories
Council
Daniel Ashton
Kelly Dye
Afifa Eidher
Lenard Hrycan
Julie Kimmel
Rob O’Toole (incumbent)
Jody Oetter
Harold Richins
Brennan Sorge
Population of municipality
1,404 (2021).
Boundary of the municipality
Sun Peaks is located in B.C.’s Southern Interior, about 56 kilometres from Kamloops.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments