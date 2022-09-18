Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Sun Peaks results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Sun Peaks resort is shown here. View image in full screen
Sun Peaks resort is shown here. Courtesy: Sun Peaks

Residents of Sun Peaks, which was incorporated in 2010 and became Canada’s first mountain resort municipality, will be voting for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election — but not their mayor, as that’s already been decided.

In the 2018 municipal election, Al Raine was acclaimed as mayor, as he ran unopposed. For this year’s election, he was again acclaimed in early September, with no one else opposing him to become the mayor prior to the nomination deadline.

Candidates

Mayor

Al Raine (acclaimed)

Council 

Daniel Ashton

Kelly Dye

Afifa Eidher

Lenard Hrycan

Julie Kimmel

Rob O’Toole (incumbent)

Jody Oetter

Harold Richins

Brennan Sorge

Population of municipality

1,404 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

Sun Peaks is located in B.C.’s Southern Interior, about 56 kilometres from Kamloops.

