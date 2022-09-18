Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Fort St. James results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Liz Mitchell - Fort St. James Historic Park. View image in full screen
Liz Mitchell - Fort St. James Historic Park. Liz Mitchell

Fort St. James residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Bev Playfair was elected mayor in 2018, but stepped down in March of 2020. Bob Motion is the current mayor of Fort St. James and is seeking re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

Martin Elphee

Bob M Motion (Incumbent)

Council 

Corbett Boschman (Henry Corbett Boschman)

Judith Friesen

Brenda Gouglas

Jennifer Howell (Incumbent)

Brad Miller (Bradley Miller) (Incumbent)

Kris Nielsen (Kristina Nielsen)

Population of municipality

1,386 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

At the southern end of Stuart Lake in central B.C., Fort St. James is located about 50 kilometres north of Vanderhoof and just over 160 kilometres northwest of Prince Geroge along Highways 16 and 27.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

