B.C. municipal election 2022: Armstrong results

Residents of Armstrong, located in the heart of the Spallumcheen Valley, will be voting for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election, but not mayor — with that decision having already been decided.

Joe Cramer was acclaimed as the city’s mayor in early September, as no other candidates stepped forward for the job before the nomination cut-off date.

In the 2018 municipal election, Mayor Chris Pieper won a fourth term after being acclaimed. This summer, however, Pieper, 75, announced he was stepping away from politics and wouldn’t be a fifth term as mayor.

Councillor voting was quite close. Just 136 votes separated the councillor with the most votes (671) to the sixth- and last-place councillor (537). Further, just two votes separated sixth place from seventh place (535).

Candidates

Mayor

Joe Cramer (acclaimed)

Council

Paul Britton (incumbent)

Steven Drapala (incumbent)

Shirley Fowler (incumbent)

Lydia Jovanovic

Sean Newton

Ryan Nitchie

Kim Sinclair

Neil Todd

Jessie Valstar

Mark Wehner

Lyle Williamson

Population of municipality

5,323 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

Located in the North Okanagan, about 25 kilometres from Vernon, the City of Armstrong is surrounded by rural land. It’s also a short drive to SilverStar Mountain Resort.

