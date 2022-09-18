Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Granisle results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Village of Granisle in winter. View image in full screen
Village of Granisle in winter. Village of Granisle

Granisle residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Linda McGuire was acclaimed mayor of the community in 2018, after running unopposed.

Incumbent councillors Karen Barber and Thomas Liversidge were also re-elected in 2018, along with newcomers Marilyn Berglund and Calvin Thompson.

Candidates

Mayor

Linda McGuire (acclaimed)

Council 

Karen Barber (incumbent)

Kathy E Bedard (Kathleen) (incumbent)

Marilyn D Berglund (incumbent)

Heather L Dedio

Calvin H Thompson (incumbent)

Population of municipality

337 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality (can be taken from 2018 pieces).

Granisle is a small village located on the shores of Babine Lake in central British Columbia, about 140 kilometres from Smithers.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

