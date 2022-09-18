B.C. municipal election 2022: Granisle results

Send this page to someone via email

Granisle residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Linda McGuire was acclaimed mayor of the community in 2018, after running unopposed.

Incumbent councillors Karen Barber and Thomas Liversidge were also re-elected in 2018, along with newcomers Marilyn Berglund and Calvin Thompson.

Candidates

Mayor

Linda McGuire (acclaimed)

Council

Karen Barber (incumbent)

Kathy E Bedard (Kathleen) (incumbent)

Marilyn D Berglund (incumbent)

Heather L Dedio

Calvin H Thompson (incumbent)

Population of municipality

337 (2021)

Granisle is a small village located on the shores of Babine Lake in central British Columbia, about 140 kilometres from Smithers.

