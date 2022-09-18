Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Elkford results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Snowy mountainscape from a video promoting Elkford tourism. View image in full screen
Snowy mountainscape from a video promoting Elkford tourism. YouTube/District of Elkford

Elkford residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Dean McKerracher was acclaimed in the 2018 election, after running unopposed. He is not running again.

Craig Robinson, Mandy McGregor and Steve Fairbairn were elected to council in 2018, along with Duncan McDonald, Len Gostick and Andrew Klapp.

Candidates

Mayor

Steve Fairbairn (Stephen Fairbairn)

Mandy McGregor (Amanda Lee McGregor)

Council 

Shawna Bryant

Len Gostick (Leonard Gostick) (incumbent)

Tathlina Lovlin

Duncan McDonald (incumbent)

Paul McGinnis (Gerald McGinnis)

Jason D Meldrum

Bert Schalekamp (Esaias Schalekamp)

Population of municipality

2,749 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality (can be taken from 2018 pieces).

A Rocky Mountain community located just north of Sparwood, Elkford is found in the Elk Valley, near B.C.’s border with Alberta.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

