Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Fernie results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Hosmer, or Ghostrider Mountain. View image in full screen
Hosmer, or Ghostrider Mountain. Tourism Fernie

Residents of Fernie will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Ange Qualizza is running for re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

Nic Milligan (Nicolas Milligan)

Ange Qualizza (Angela Qualizza) (incumbent)

Council 

Tracey Audia Kelly

Patrick Burke

Blaine Fabi

Spencer Gough

Kyle Hamilton (incumbent)

Bob Langfield (Robert Langfield)

Jonathan MacGregor

Kevin McIsaac (incumbent)

April Montague

Jesse Mould

Troy Nixon (incumbent)

Harsh Ramadass (Harshan Ramadass)

Dean Runzer (Frank Dean Runzer)

Ted Shoesmith

Zuzana Simpson (Zuzana Zdrazila-Simpson)

Population of municipality

6,320 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Fernie is located in the Elk Valley, just over 50 kilometres from the B.C.-Alberta border and just under 100 kilometres from the larger city of Cranbrook.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

