B.C. municipal election 2022: Fernie results

Residents of Fernie will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Mayor Ange Qualizza is running for re-election.
Candidates
Mayor
Nic Milligan (Nicolas Milligan)
Ange Qualizza (Angela Qualizza) (incumbent)
Council
Tracey Audia Kelly
Patrick Burke
Blaine Fabi
Spencer Gough
Kyle Hamilton (incumbent)
Bob Langfield (Robert Langfield)
Jonathan MacGregor
Kevin McIsaac (incumbent)
April Montague
Jesse Mould
Troy Nixon (incumbent)
Harsh Ramadass (Harshan Ramadass)
Dean Runzer (Frank Dean Runzer)
Ted Shoesmith
Zuzana Simpson (Zuzana Zdrazila-Simpson)
Population of municipality
6,320 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Fernie is located in the Elk Valley, just over 50 kilometres from the B.C.-Alberta border and just under 100 kilometres from the larger city of Cranbrook.
