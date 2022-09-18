B.C. municipal election 2022: Belcarra results

Send this page to someone via email

Belcarra residents will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

First-time mayor Neil Belenkie was elected in 2018 after long-time mayor Ralph Drew decided to not seek re-election. However, Belenkie resigned in October 2020, prompting a byelection where Jamie Ross, a mayoral candidate in the 2018 election, was elected. Ross is now seeking re-election.

Newcomers Liisa Wilder, Carolina Clark, and Robert Begg were elected as city councillors, along with incumbent councillor Bruce Drake who was re-elected. Clark and Wilder are now joined by several new faces on the ballot.

Candidates

Mayor

Colm Cole

Jaime Ross (Cameron James Ross) (Incumbent)

Council

Carolina Clark (Incumbent)

Joe Elworthy (Joseph Elworthy)

Penny Moen

Janet Ruzycki

Ben Shoolestani (Amir Behzad Shoolestani)

Liisa Wilder (Elizabeth Wilder) (Incumbent)

Population of municipality

687 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Sitting at the entrance to the Indian Arm, Belcarra lies to the west of Belcarra Regional Park, south of Buntzen Lake, and right across the water from Deep Cove in the District of North Vancouver.

