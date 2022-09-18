B.C. municipal election 2022: Hope results

Hope residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Peter Robb was elected in 2018 with 65.6 per cent of the vote, defeating challenger Viktor Wilfried.
Robb is not running for re-election in 2022.
Scott Medlock, Dusty Smith, Heather Stewin, Victor Smith, Craig Traun, and Bob Erickson were elected to council in 2018.
Candidates
Mayor
Victor A Smith
Wilfried J Vicktor
Council
Dave W Fernie (David William Fernie)
John E Mason
Scott N Medlock (incumbent)
Pauline Newbigging
Crystal A Sedore
Bob P Shore (Robert Paul Shore)
Angela Skoglund
Heather Stewin (incumbent)
Hondo Stroyan (Douglas Hondo Stroyan)
Sue Turgeon (Suzanne Turgeon)
Arlene J Webster
Zachary W Wells
Janet E Wort
Population of municipality
6,686 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Hope is located in the Fraser Valley, beside the Fraser River and about 33 kilometres from Agassiz.
