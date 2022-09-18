Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Hope results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Hope, B.C. View image in full screen
Hope, B.C. Facebook/District of Hope

Hope residents will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Peter Robb was elected in 2018 with 65.6 per cent of the vote, defeating challenger Viktor Wilfried.

Robb is not running for re-election in 2022.

Scott Medlock, Dusty Smith, Heather Stewin, Victor Smith, Craig Traun, and Bob Erickson were elected to council in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

Victor A Smith

Wilfried J Vicktor

Council 

Dave W Fernie (David William Fernie)

John E Mason

Scott N Medlock (incumbent)

Pauline Newbigging

Crystal A Sedore

Bob P Shore (Robert Paul Shore)

Angela Skoglund

Heather Stewin (incumbent)

Hondo Stroyan (Douglas Hondo Stroyan)

Sue Turgeon (Suzanne Turgeon)

Arlene J Webster

Zachary W Wells

Janet E Wort

Population of municipality

6,686 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Hope is located in the Fraser Valley, beside the Fraser River and about 33 kilometres from Agassiz.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

