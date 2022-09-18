B.C. municipal election 2022: Squamish results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Squamish will elect a new mayor, six councillors and two school board trustees in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Karen Elliott will not seek re-election, telling participants in a Squamish Chamber of Commerce luncheon on June 1 that she would like to turn her “time and energy to new career challenges and opportunities.”

Incumbent Coun. Armand Hurford, business owner Mike Young and former Squamish Nation councillor Deanna Lewis have tossed their hats in the ring to replace her. Four veteran councillors are also re-running next to six newcomers.

Squamish is a growing district situated between Vancouver and the resort municipality of Whistler, renowned for its outdoor recreational opportunities. Its name means “mother of the wind.”

Candidates

Mayor

Armand Hurford

Story continues below advertisement

Deanna Lewis (Kalkalath)

Mike Young

Council

Gord Addison

Eric Anderson (incumbent)

Adrien Byrne

John French (incumbent)

Lauren Greenlaw

Andrew Hamilton

Rajan Hans

Chris Pettingill (incumbent)

Jenna Stoner (incumbent)

Christina Walsh

School Trustee

Dhaliwal, Gurvinder

Lowe, April

Turpin, Lisa

Population of municipality

23,819

Boundary of the municipality (can be taken from 2018 pieces).

Squamish is located in B.C.’s Sea to Sky region, about 60 kilometres south of Whistler.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Advertisement