Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Radium Hot Springs results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Radium Hot Springs pools in Kootenay National Park. View image in full screen
Radium Hot Springs pools in Kootenay National Park. File photo

Radium Hot Springs residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Clara Reinhardt took the 2018 election after she stood for re-election unopposed.

Councillors Mike Gray, Todd Logan, Tyler McCauley and Dale Shudra were also acclaimed in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

Mike B Gray (Michael Brian Gray)

Brad W Lawrence (Bradley Lawrence)

Trending Stories

Council 

Bob A Campbell (Robert A Campbell)

Carey N Collin (Carey Norman Collin)

Story continues below advertisement

Christi L Ferguson-Huston (Christi Lynn Ferguson-Huston)

Erin L Palashniuk (Erin L Palashniuk)

Dale C Shudra (Dale Brian Shudra) (incumbent)

Population of municipality

1,339 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Radium Hot Springs is located in the East Kootenays, not far from the B.C.-Alberta border.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagradium hot springs tagradium hot springs election tagradium hot springs election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers