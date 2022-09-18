B.C. municipal election 2022: Radium Hot Springs results

Send this page to someone via email

Radium Hot Springs residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Clara Reinhardt took the 2018 election after she stood for re-election unopposed.

Councillors Mike Gray, Todd Logan, Tyler McCauley and Dale Shudra were also acclaimed in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

Mike B Gray (Michael Brian Gray)

Brad W Lawrence (Bradley Lawrence)

Council

Bob A Campbell (Robert A Campbell)

Carey N Collin (Carey Norman Collin)

Christi L Ferguson-Huston (Christi Lynn Ferguson-Huston)

Erin L Palashniuk (Erin L Palashniuk)

Dale C Shudra (Dale Brian Shudra) (incumbent)

Population of municipality

1,339 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Radium Hot Springs is located in the East Kootenays, not far from the B.C.-Alberta border.

