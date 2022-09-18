B.C. municipal election 2022: Lake Cowichan results

Residents of Lake Cowichan will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
The top job is up for grabs, as Mayor Rod Peters has chosen not to run again.
Candidates
Mayor
Bob K Day (Bob Kenneth Day)
Tim McGonigle (Robert Timothy Leo McGonigle)
Council
Trending Stories
Carolyne I Austin
Aaron K Frisby
Bill Garrett
Kristine M Sandhu
Lorna D Vomacka (Lorna Dawn Vomacka)
Population of municipality
3,325 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
At the western edge of Lake Cowichan is where you’ll find the town that bears its name. It’s located about 30 kilometres from Duncan on Vancouver Island.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments