Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Lake Cowichan results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Welcome sign for the Town of Lake Cowichan. View image in full screen
Welcome sign for the Town of Lake Cowichan. Facebook/Town of Lake Cowichan

Residents of Lake Cowichan will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

The top job is up for grabs, as Mayor Rod Peters has chosen not to run again.

Candidates

Mayor

Bob K Day (Bob Kenneth Day)

Tim McGonigle (Robert Timothy Leo McGonigle)

Council 

Carolyne I Austin

Aaron K Frisby

Bill Garrett

Kristine M Sandhu

Lorna D Vomacka (Lorna Dawn Vomacka)

Population of municipality

3,325 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

At the western edge of Lake Cowichan is where you’ll find the town that bears its name. It’s located about 30 kilometres from Duncan on Vancouver Island.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

