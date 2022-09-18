B.C. municipal election 2022: McBride results

Village of McBride residents are gearing up for their 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Community members will be voting for their next mayor and four councillors.
Mayor Gene Funtz is seeking another win after he earned 45 per cent of the vote in the 2018 race.
Candidates
Mayor
Gene Runtz (incumbent)
Lucille Green
Council
Peter Caputo
Glen Frear
Allan Frederick (incumbent)
Joe Kolida
Diane Smith (incumbent)
Kat Vickery
Population of municipality
588 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
McBride is located in central eastern B.C., along the Yellowhead Highway and the Fraser River. It’s just over 200 kilometres from Prince George.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
