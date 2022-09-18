Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: McBride results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
McBride, B.C. View image in full screen
McBride, B.C. Jamie Forsythe

Village of McBride residents are gearing up for their 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Community members will be voting for their next mayor and four councillors.

Mayor Gene Funtz is seeking another win after he earned 45 per cent of the vote in the 2018 race.

Candidates

Mayor

Gene Runtz (incumbent)

Lucille Green

Council 

Peter Caputo

Glen Frear

Allan Frederick (incumbent)

Joe Kolida

Diane Smith (incumbent)

Kat Vickery

Population of municipality

588 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

McBride is located in central eastern B.C., along the Yellowhead Highway and the Fraser River. It’s just over 200 kilometres from Prince George.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

