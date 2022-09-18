B.C. municipal election 2022: Lantzville results

Send this page to someone via email

Lantzville residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Mark Swain was elected with more than 58 per cent of the vote in 2018, defeating challenger Bob Colclough.

Swain is running for re-election this year.

Incumbent councillor Will Wyn Geselbracht was re-elected in 2018, along with newcomers Jamie Wilson, Karen Proctor and Ian Savage. Savage is the only one seeking reelection this time.

Candidates

Mayor

Mark Swain (Incumbent)

Stan Pottie

Council

John Dunn

Joan Jones

Jonathan Lerner

Shandra Mayes

Rachelle Mundell

Ian Savage (Incumbent)

Karl Wiese

Population of municipality

3,817 (2021)

The District of Lantzville lies about 24 kilometres south of Parksville on the east coast of Vancouver Island, just north of Nanaimo on Highway 19.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.