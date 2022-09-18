B.C. municipal election 2022: Enderby results

Residents of Enderby will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Mayor Greg McCune is running again, this time facing two candidates, including Herman Halvorson who ran against McCune in 2018.
Candidates
Mayor
Huck Galbraith
Herman Halvorson
Greg McCune (incumbent)
Council
Tundra Baird
Steve Campbell
Roxanne Davyduke
Blaise Pelletier
David Ramey
Brian Schreiner
Shawn Shishido
Sarah Yerhoff
Population of municipality
3,028 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Situated alongside the Shuswap River, Enderby is a city in B.C.’s North Okanagan. It’s just over 35 kilometres north of Vernon on Highway 97A.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
