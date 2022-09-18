B.C. municipal election 2022: Enderby results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Enderby will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Greg McCune is running again, this time facing two candidates, including Herman Halvorson who ran against McCune in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

Huck Galbraith

Herman Halvorson

Greg McCune (incumbent)

Council

Tundra Baird

Steve Campbell

Roxanne Davyduke

Blaise Pelletier

David Ramey

Brian Schreiner

Shawn Shishido

Sarah Yerhoff

Population of municipality

3,028 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Situated alongside the Shuswap River, Enderby is a city in B.C.’s North Okanagan. It’s just over 35 kilometres north of Vernon on Highway 97A.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.