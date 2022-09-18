Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Enderby results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Enderby Cliffs.
Enderby Cliffs. Laurel Neuf

Residents of Enderby will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mayor Greg McCune is running again, this time facing two candidates, including Herman Halvorson who ran against McCune in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

Huck Galbraith

Herman Halvorson

Greg McCune (incumbent)

Council 

Trending Stories

Tundra Baird

Steve Campbell

Roxanne Davyduke

Blaise Pelletier

Story continues below advertisement

David Ramey

Brian Schreiner

Shawn Shishido

Sarah Yerhoff

Population of municipality

3,028 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Situated alongside the Shuswap River, Enderby is a city in B.C.’s North Okanagan. It’s just over 35 kilometres north of Vernon on Highway 97A.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagEnderby tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagEnderby election tagEnderby election results tagEnderby election resutls 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers