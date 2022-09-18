Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Burns Lake results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Burns Lake. View image in full screen
Burns Lake. By Andrew Bremner [CC BY-SA 3.0] from Wikimedia Commons

Burns Lake residents are set to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Incumbent Mayor Dolores Funk won the 2018 election with nearly 59 per cent of the vote, defeating challenger Albert Gerow. Funk is not running again.

Charlie Rensby, Darrell Hill, Kevin White and Henry Wiebe were all acclaimed councillors in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

John Rauch

Henry Wiebe

Trending Stories

Council 

Kristy E Bjarnason (incumbent)

David Cummer

Darrell Hill

Story continues below advertisement

Charlie A Rensby (Charles A. Rensby) (incumbent)

Kevin White

Population of municipality

1,659 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

You’ll find Burns Lake on Highway 16 in northern B.C., just over 200 kilometres west of Prince George. It’s located on the Nechako Plateau, at the northern end of the lake that gives it its name.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagburns lake tagburns lake election results tagburns lake election tagburns lake results tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers