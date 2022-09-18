B.C. municipal election 2022: Burns Lake results

Send this page to someone via email

Burns Lake residents are set to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Incumbent Mayor Dolores Funk won the 2018 election with nearly 59 per cent of the vote, defeating challenger Albert Gerow. Funk is not running again.

Charlie Rensby, Darrell Hill, Kevin White and Henry Wiebe were all acclaimed councillors in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

John Rauch

Henry Wiebe

Council

Kristy E Bjarnason (incumbent)

David Cummer

Darrell Hill

Story continues below advertisement

Charlie A Rensby (Charles A. Rensby) (incumbent)

Kevin White

Population of municipality

1,659 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

You’ll find Burns Lake on Highway 16 in northern B.C., just over 200 kilometres west of Prince George. It’s located on the Nechako Plateau, at the northern end of the lake that gives it its name.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.