B.C. municipal election 2022: New Denver results

New Denver residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Leonard Casley was elected in 2018 with a strong 62 per cent of the vote.
Colin Moss, Vern Gustafson, John Fyke and Gerald Wagner were elected to council in 2018.
Candidates
Mayor
Leonard Casley (incumbent)
Heather Fox
Council
John Fyke (incumbent)
Vern Gustafson (incumbent)
Danika Hammond
Casey Law
Colin Moss (incumbent)
Population of municipality
487 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The northern shore of Slocan Lake is where you’ll find the Village of New Denver, about 100 kilometres north of Castlegar.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
