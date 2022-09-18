Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: New Denver results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
New Denver, B.C. View image in full screen
New Denver, B.C. Village of New Denver

New Denver residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Leonard Casley was elected in 2018 with a strong 62 per cent of the vote.

Colin Moss, Vern Gustafson, John Fyke and Gerald Wagner were elected to council in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

Leonard Casley (incumbent)

Trending Stories

Heather Fox

Council 

John Fyke (incumbent)

Vern Gustafson (incumbent)

Danika Hammond

Story continues below advertisement

Casey Law

Colin Moss (incumbent)

Population of municipality

487 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The northern shore of Slocan Lake is where you’ll find the Village of New Denver, about 100 kilometres north of Castlegar.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagNew Denver tagnew denver election tagnew denver election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers