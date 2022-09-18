B.C. municipal election 2022: Parksville results

Send this page to someone via email

Parksville voters will have its next mayor and council after the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Incumbent Ed Mayne is seeking a second term as mayor, with current Coun. Doug O’Brien as his sole opposition.

Residents have a wealth of councillor candidates to choose from with 15 people running for six seats. Three of those candidates are incumbents, one is a former councillor, and another served on the board of directors for the Parksville Museum.

Parksville is 37 kilometres north of Nanaimo on the east side of Vancouver Island.

Candidates

Mayor

Ed Mayne (incumbent)

Doug O’Brien

Council

Karin Badel

Frank Bailey

Mary Beil

Lucky (Gordon) Butterworth

Adam Fras (incumbent)

Amit Gaur

Joel Grenz

Mike Kelly

Jeet (Amarjit) Mann

Sylvia Martin

Paula Miles

Teresa C. Patterson (incumbent)

Michael Pederson

Marilyn Wilson (incumbent)

Sean Wood

Population of municipality

13,642

Boundary of the municipality

Parksville is located on the east side of Vancouver Island, right across the Salish Sea from Lasqueti Island.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

