B.C. municipal election 2022: Parksville results

Parksville voters will have its next mayor and council after the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Incumbent Ed Mayne is seeking a second term as mayor, with current Coun. Doug O’Brien as his sole opposition.
Residents have a wealth of councillor candidates to choose from with 15 people running for six seats. Three of those candidates are incumbents, one is a former councillor, and another served on the board of directors for the Parksville Museum.
Parksville is 37 kilometres north of Nanaimo on the east side of Vancouver Island.
Candidates
Mayor
Ed Mayne (incumbent)
Doug O’Brien
Council
Karin Badel
Frank Bailey
Mary Beil
Lucky (Gordon) Butterworth
Adam Fras (incumbent)
Amit Gaur
Joel Grenz
Mike Kelly
Jeet (Amarjit) Mann
Sylvia Martin
Paula Miles
Teresa C. Patterson (incumbent)
Michael Pederson
Marilyn Wilson (incumbent)
Sean Wood
Population of municipality
13,642
Boundary of the municipality
Parksville is located on the east side of Vancouver Island, right across the Salish Sea from Lasqueti Island.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
