Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Stewart results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
A historic building in Stewart, B.C. View image in full screen
A historic building in Stewart, B.C. Wikimedia Commons user Jerrye and Roy Klotz MD

Stewart residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Gina McKay ran unopposed in 2018 and became the mayor by acclimation. She is not running again.

Incumbent councillors Neal Rowe Gina McKay and Eike Riemann were re-elected in 2018, along with newcomers Jim Hyslop, Jason Hill, Maureen Tarrant and Steve Howe.

Candidates

Mayor

Gody Appenzeller (Gottlieb Appenzeller)

Angela – Brand Danuser

Trending Stories

Patty A Lynn (Patricia Lynn)

Council 

Preston Davison

Story continues below advertisement

Frank Kamermans

Jessica R Kennedy

Keenan Kennedy (John Keenan Kennedy

Hopi K Kruchowski

Sean P Pownall (Incumbent)

Nina Russell

Population of municipality

517 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Stewart is located in northwestern B.C., along the Canada-U.S. border with Alaska.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagStewart tagStewart British Columbia tagstewart election tagstewart election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers