B.C. municipal election 2022: Stewart results

Stewart residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Gina McKay ran unopposed in 2018 and became the mayor by acclimation. She is not running again.
Incumbent councillors Neal Rowe Gina McKay and Eike Riemann were re-elected in 2018, along with newcomers Jim Hyslop, Jason Hill, Maureen Tarrant and Steve Howe.
Candidates
Mayor
Gody Appenzeller (Gottlieb Appenzeller)
Angela – Brand Danuser
Patty A Lynn (Patricia Lynn)
Council
Preston Davison
Frank Kamermans
Jessica R Kennedy
Keenan Kennedy (John Keenan Kennedy
Hopi K Kruchowski
Sean P Pownall (Incumbent)
Nina Russell
Population of municipality
517 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Stewart is located in northwestern B.C., along the Canada-U.S. border with Alaska.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
