B.C. municipal election 2022: Stewart results

Stewart residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Gina McKay ran unopposed in 2018 and became the mayor by acclimation. She is not running again.

Incumbent councillors Neal Rowe Gina McKay and Eike Riemann were re-elected in 2018, along with newcomers Jim Hyslop, Jason Hill, Maureen Tarrant and Steve Howe.

Candidates

Mayor

Gody Appenzeller (Gottlieb Appenzeller)

Angela – Brand Danuser

Patty A Lynn (Patricia Lynn)

Council

Preston Davison

Frank Kamermans

Jessica R Kennedy

Keenan Kennedy (John Keenan Kennedy

Hopi K Kruchowski

Sean P Pownall (Incumbent)

Nina Russell

Population of municipality

517 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Stewart is located in northwestern B.C., along the Canada-U.S. border with Alaska.

