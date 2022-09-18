B.C. municipal election 2022: Burnaby results

Residents of Burnaby will be voting for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Incumbent Mayor Mike Hurley is running again and has been acclaimed as he ran unopposed.
Candidates
Mayor
Mike Hurley (acclaimed)
Council
Ken Arnold
Reah Arora (Rohini Arora)
Pietro Calendino (incumbent)
Antara Deb
Sav Dhaliwal (incumbent)
Gulam Firdos
Mona Grewal
Alison Gu (incumbent)
Mike Hillman (incumbent)
Joe Keithley (Joseph Edward Keithley) (incumbent)
Martin Kendell
Richard T Lee
Richard N Liu
Carrie McLaren (Carrie Ann McLaren)
Mario Miceli
Jasmine Nicholsfigueiredo
Michael Angelo RobinHood
Konstantine Roccas
Brea H Sami
Maita Santiago
Tara Shushtarian
Deborah Skerry
Tom Tao
Daniel Tetrault
Scott Van Denham
James Wang (incumbent)
Heymann Yip
Referendum Questions for Burnaby (City)
CARIBOO AND BRUNETTE RIVER CONSERVATION LANDS
The proposed dedication is an area of approximately 55.66 acres (22.51 hectares) located in the southeast region of Burnaby.
Do you agree to the dedication of the subject lands within Cariboo and Brunette River Conservation Lands?
YES
NO
STONEY CREEK PARK AND TRAIL SYSTEM
The proposed dedication is an area of approximately 24.67 acres (9.97 hectares) located in the northeast region of Burnaby.
Do you agree to the dedication of the subject lands within Stoney Creek Park and Trail System?
YES
NO
DEER LANK PARK
The proposed dedication is an area of approximately 29.42 acres (11.97 hectares) located in the southwest region of Burnaby.
Do you agree to the dedication of the subject lands within Deer Lake Park?
YES
NO
BURNABY LAKE PARK SYSTEM
The proposed dedication is an area of approximately 94.30 acres (38.52 hectares) located in the northwest region of Burnaby.
Do you agree to the dedication of the subject lands within Burnaby Lake Park System?
YES
NO
Population of municipality
249,125 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
B.C.’s third-biggest city is bordered by Vancouver, New Westminster, Port Moody, the Burrard Inlet and the Fraser River.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
