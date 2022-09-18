Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Burnaby results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Condo towers are seen in the Metrotown area of Burnaby. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Condo towers are seen in the Metrotown area of Burnaby. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

Residents of Burnaby will be voting for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Incumbent Mayor Mike Hurley is running again and has been acclaimed as he ran unopposed.

Candidates

Mayor

Mike Hurley (acclaimed)

Council 

Ken Arnold

Reah Arora (Rohini Arora)

Pietro Calendino  (incumbent)

Antara Deb

Sav Dhaliwal  (incumbent)

Gulam Firdos

Mona Grewal

Alison Gu  (incumbent)

Mike Hillman  (incumbent)

Joe Keithley (Joseph Edward Keithley) (incumbent)

Martin Kendell

Richard T Lee

Richard N Liu

Carrie McLaren (Carrie Ann McLaren)

Mario Miceli

Jasmine Nicholsfigueiredo

Michael Angelo RobinHood

Konstantine Roccas

Brea H Sami

Maita Santiago

Tara Shushtarian

Deborah Skerry

Tom Tao

Daniel Tetrault

Scott Van Denham

James Wang (incumbent)

Heymann Yip

Referendum Questions for Burnaby (City)

CARIBOO AND BRUNETTE RIVER CONSERVATION LANDS
The proposed dedication is an area of approximately 55.66 acres (22.51 hectares) located in the southeast region of Burnaby.

Do you agree to the dedication of the subject lands within Cariboo and Brunette River Conservation Lands?
YES
NO

STONEY CREEK PARK AND TRAIL SYSTEM
The proposed dedication is an area of approximately 24.67 acres (9.97 hectares) located in the northeast region of Burnaby.

Do you agree to the dedication of the subject lands within Stoney Creek Park and Trail System?
YES
NO

DEER LANK PARK
The proposed dedication is an area of approximately 29.42 acres (11.97 hectares) located in the southwest region of Burnaby.

Do you agree to the dedication of the subject lands within Deer Lake Park?
YES
NO

BURNABY LAKE PARK SYSTEM
The proposed dedication is an area of approximately 94.30 acres (38.52 hectares) located in the northwest region of Burnaby.

Do you agree to the dedication of the subject lands within Burnaby Lake Park System?
YES
NO

Population of municipality

249,125 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

B.C.’s third-biggest city is bordered by Vancouver, New Westminster, Port Moody, the Burrard Inlet and the Fraser River.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

