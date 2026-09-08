Choose Canada, businesses urge Albertans ahead of ‘risky gamble’ referendum

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A group of Alberta business leaders is urging voters to choose Canada in next month’s Alberta separatism referendum, but admits it’s an issue fraught with tension on the front lines.

The Business Council of Alberta is composed of more than 130 chief executives representing investment firms, retailers, construction companies and more.

Council president Adam Legge says their message is aimed at all Albertans, but in particular the ones who are on the fence about which way they will vote, along with people who intend to vote in favour of separating as a way to send a message to Ottawa.

“Look, we need leverage and we need the ability to convince Ottawa that we still need more fairness in the federation.

“But this is a pretty risky gamble, one that is not consequence-free.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "But this is a pretty risky gamble, one that is not consequence-free."

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The BCA feels the province can continue demanding meaningful change from the federal government without leaving Canada.

“There is a lot of talk in some of the separatist communications that Alberta would be the ‘master of its own destiny’ and that’s quite a fiction.

“The ultimate factors that will determine whether separation is a positive or negative are largely, if not entirely, out of Alberta’s control.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "The ultimate factors that will determine whether separation is a positive or negative are largely, if not entirely, out of Alberta's control."

Legge said the council is adding its voice to the chorus of other business groups who warn a vote on Oct. 19 to quit Canada will create massive uncertainty and put jobs and the economy at risk.

“We’re trying to communicate in a way that puts in front of them some of the things they may not have thought about,” he said.

Separating from Canada could result in Albertans possibly paying more for their mortgages, along with loans on vehicles and other items, and could impact home values.

“Would they be as stable in the future as they are now? Would your employers still continue to be here? Would your jobs still be here? How will you be able to move across borders? The company that you work for, will they be able get their products through our national railways or our ports as we do now?

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“All of those things that are important will be affected by a separation vote — they should be thinking about that.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "All of those things that are important will be affected by a separation vote — they should be thinking about that."

2:01 Foreign interference intensifies ahead of Alberta separation vote

Premier Danielle Smith’s government has tasked the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy with compiling the costs of the province going it alone.

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That report, commissioned in June, is expected in the coming weeks.

Smith said earlier this summer it could cost up to $400 billion to begin the transition to an independent province.

Last week, the Canada West Foundation, a Calgary-based think tank, estimated in a report Alberta separation could carry a set-up cost of $200 billion, with ongoing costs of more than $50 billion every year. It added the move could also shrink Alberta’s economy.

Legge contributed to that report. On Tuesday, he said Albertans are being asked to consider if they are prepared for years, if not decades, of uncertainty that the separation process would bring.

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“This is no quick fix. We would have years and years of negotiations without any successful outcome necessarily guaranteed.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "This is no quick fix. We would have years and years of negotiations without any successful outcome necessarily guaranteed."

2:30 ‘A dangerous bluff’: Carney warns that Alberta seperation would bring ‘years of uncertainty’

Legge said the council represents the largest companies in Alberta, and for the past decade frustration has grown with how Alberta has been treated.

In particular he said the regulations and hurdles placed in front of the resources sector are a common pain point.

“Many, many folks have wanted to send a message, but I can tell you that has shifted,” Legge said, explaining as Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney have worked together over the past year and a half, the business community has taken note.

“We’ve seen that working together with a very thoughtful and more pragmatic prime minister that progress is possible,” Legge said. “We need to continue to be pushing for more progress.”

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Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration of Alberta Minister Joseph Schow said, in a statement, the Business Council of Alberta is right and Albertans have every right to feel frustrated by the way the province has been treated by Ottawa.

“We’ve made real progress, including the historic Alberta-Ottawa energy agreement which scrapped the oil and gas production cap, the net-zero power regulations, and paves the way to build a new oil pipeline to the west coast,” Schow said of the efforts the province has made to improve relations with the federal government.

“Our job is to keep this momentum going, restore Albertans hope in our country, and continue building a stronger Alberta within a united Canada.”

Legge said BCA members want to speak with a unified voice but hesitate to speak out individually as they may have employees and customers leaning towards secession.

“They recognize that there may be some combination of employees, customers who do have sympathies and are leading separatists,” Legge said.

“They don’t want to upset employees and pit employees against each other or have tension within the workplace, or tension within their customer base.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "They don't want to upset employees and pit employees against each other or have tension within the workplace, or tension within their customer base."

With the referendum taking place in 42 days, Legge said now is the time for the business sector to do what it can to help combat voter apathy, including sharing practical information for voters.

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He said there’s optimism among business leaders that the separatist push will fail, but there is no guarantee, especially in the event of a low voter turnout.

The BCA said its referendum initiative will amplify the info already available from Elections Alberta, providing basic details about the separation ballot question, voting eligibility and options, and other practical information needed to participate in the referendum.

1:59 Alberta Prosperity Project unveils constitution discussion document

On Oct. 19, Albertans will vote on whether to remain a province of Canada or to begin the process of holding a second, binding referendum on separation.

The BCA is the latest business group to speak against separatism.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Alberta Chambers of Commerce, and their counterparts representing member businesses in the province’s two biggest cities have all officially staked their position on the pro-Canada side of the debate.

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Back in June, the Calgary Chamber said it surveyed its membership and nearly half are prepared to relocate their business to another province if Albertans vote to separate, with only 39 per cent indicating they are unlikely to do so.

The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Dough Griffiths, who previously was a UCP cabinet minister, said back in March separatism isn’t the answer. He noted when investors see political instability, they move capital elsewhere.

1:49 Alberta premier promises ad campaign for referendum questions

The Business Council of Alberta said it is not a registered third-party advertiser and will not buy paid ads as part of its information initiative.

With files from The Canadian Press