Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Esquimalt results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Esquimalt, B.C. View image in full screen
Esquimalt, B.C. Garry Solyon

Township of Esquimalt residents are heading to their local polling stations on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Mayor Barb Desjardins is looking to be re-elected after winning the race in 2018 with more than 72 per cent of the vote.

Residents will also be voting on six councillors and nine school trustees for a four-year term.

Two advance voting opportunities are scheduled for Oct. 5 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Esquimalt Recreation Centre.

Candidates

Mayor

Barb Desjardins (incumbent)

Sonya Gracey

Council 

Ken Armour (incumbent)

Andrea Boardman

Duncan Cavens

Jacob Helliwell (incumbent)

Tim Morrison (incumbent)

Chris Munkacsi

Darlene Rotchford

Population of municipality

17,533 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

A township that’s a neighbour to B.C.’s capital, Esquimalt is located about four kilometres from downtown Victoria at the southern end of Vancouver Island.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
