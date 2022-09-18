B.C. municipal election 2022: Port Coquitlam results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Port Coquitlam will be voting for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Incumbent Mayor Brad West is running again and is unopposed. West was first elected in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

Brad West (acclaimed)

Council

Dawn Becker

Cindy Carkner

Ivanka Culjak

Steve Darling (Incumbent)

Sarah Harbord

Derek Jeffrey

Mithila Karnik

Story continues below advertisement

Nancy McCurrach (Incumbent)

Erik Minty

Kevin Misera

Darin Neilsen

Darrell Penner (Incumbent)

Paige Petriw

Glenn Pollock (Incumbent)

Justin Alexander Smith

Dean Washington (Incumbent)

Jami Watson

Jenny Zhou

Population of municipality

61,498 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Port Coquitlam is located along the Pitt River, east of Coquitlam and is part of the Tri-Cities.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.