Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Port Coquitlam results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Chris Wood submitted this photo from Port Coquitlam .
Chris Wood submitted this photo from Port Coquitlam . Chris Wood

Residents of Port Coquitlam will be voting for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Incumbent Mayor Brad West is running again and is unopposed. West was first elected in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

Brad West (acclaimed)

Council 

Dawn Becker

Cindy Carkner

Ivanka Culjak

Steve Darling (Incumbent)

Sarah Harbord

Derek Jeffrey

Trending Stories

Mithila Karnik

Story continues below advertisement

Nancy McCurrach (Incumbent)

Erik Minty

Kevin Misera

Darin Neilsen

Darrell Penner (Incumbent)

Paige Petriw

Glenn Pollock (Incumbent)

Justin Alexander Smith

Dean Washington (Incumbent)

Jami Watson

Jenny Zhou

Population of municipality

61,498 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Port Coquitlam is located along the Pitt River, east of Coquitlam and is part of the Tri-Cities.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Port Coquitlam tagBC municipal election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagCivic Election tagBrad West tagport coquitlam election tagCivic Election 2022 tagElection BC results tagPort Coquitlam election resutls 2022 tagPort Coquitlam resutls tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers