B.C. municipal election 2022: Port Coquitlam results

Residents of Port Coquitlam will be voting for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Incumbent Mayor Brad West is running again and is unopposed. West was first elected in 2018.
Candidates
Mayor
Brad West (acclaimed)
Council
Dawn Becker
Cindy Carkner
Ivanka Culjak
Steve Darling (Incumbent)
Sarah Harbord
Derek Jeffrey
Mithila Karnik
Nancy McCurrach (Incumbent)
Erik Minty
Kevin Misera
Darin Neilsen
Darrell Penner (Incumbent)
Paige Petriw
Glenn Pollock (Incumbent)
Justin Alexander Smith
Dean Washington (Incumbent)
Jami Watson
Jenny Zhou
Population of municipality
61,498 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Port Coquitlam is located along the Pitt River, east of Coquitlam and is part of the Tri-Cities.
