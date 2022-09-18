B.C. municipal election 2022: Logan Lake results

Send this page to someone via email

Community members in Logan Lake will be heading to their local polling stations on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Robin Smith was acclaimed in 2018, but this year, there is a challenger.

Candidates

Mayor

Robin Smith (incumbent)

Jacqueline Newman

Council

Marion Bell (incumbent)

Chris Candy

Kristine Froment

Lawrence Hart

Peter Martell (incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Jim McNeely

Allan Smith (incumbent)

Charles Weir

Garry Youd

Population of municipality

Population: 2,255 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The Southern Interior municipality of Logan Lake can be found just over 60 kilometres north of Merritt.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.