B.C. municipal election 2022: Logan Lake results

Community members in Logan Lake will be heading to their local polling stations on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Robin Smith was acclaimed in 2018, but this year, there is a challenger.
Candidates
Mayor
Robin Smith (incumbent)
Jacqueline Newman
Council
Marion Bell (incumbent)
Chris Candy
Kristine Froment
Lawrence Hart
Peter Martell (incumbent)
Jim McNeely
Allan Smith (incumbent)
Charles Weir
Garry Youd
Population of municipality
Population: 2,255 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The Southern Interior municipality of Logan Lake can be found just over 60 kilometres north of Merritt.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
