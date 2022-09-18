Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Logan Lake results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Loekie van der Wal - Logan Lake (taken in November). View image in full screen
Loekie van der Wal - Logan Lake (taken in November). Loekie van der Wal

Community members in Logan Lake will be heading to their local polling stations on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Robin Smith was acclaimed in 2018, but this year, there is a challenger.

Candidates

Mayor

Robin Smith (incumbent)

Jacqueline Newman

Council 

Marion Bell (incumbent)

Trending Stories

Chris Candy

Kristine Froment

Lawrence Hart

Peter Martell (incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Jim McNeely

Allan Smith (incumbent)

Charles Weir

Garry Youd

Population of municipality

Population: 2,255 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The Southern Interior municipality of Logan Lake can be found just over 60 kilometres north of Merritt.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagLogan Lake taglogan lake election tagLogan Lake election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers