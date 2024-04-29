Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Teachers union joins bid to have Supreme Court rule on Quebec religious symbols ban

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2024 2:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'English Montreal School Board to ask Supreme Court of Canada to hear Bill 21 challenge'
English Montreal School Board to ask Supreme Court of Canada to hear Bill 21 challenge
RELATED - Montreal's largest English school board is stepping up its legal fight with Quebec over the secularism law. The English Montreal School Board is bringing its case against the province's contentious Bill 21 in front of Canada's Supreme Court. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports. – Apr 11, 2024
A major Quebec teachers union says it will follow the lead of the English Montreal School Board and seek to challenge the province’s secularism law before the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Fédération autonome de l’enseignement, or FAE, says in a statement Monday that in particular it opposes the Quebec government’s use of the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause to shield the law from Charter challenges.

The law adopted in 2019 and known as Bill 21 bans many public sector employees, including teachers, police officers and judges, from wearing religious symbols at work, which critics say infringes on their rights.

The Quebec Court of Appeal upheld the law in a ruling in February, but the English Montreal School Board said this month it will seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, and the federal government has indicated it would participate if a challenge is heard by the high court.

The FAE says it has a duty to defend the fundamental rights of its members, adding that it is concerned the Canadian and Quebec charters of rights are being distorted by the “excessive use” of the notwithstanding clause by legislatures.

The federation represents about 66,500 teachers in various regions of the province, including teachers at Montreal’s main French-language school board.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

