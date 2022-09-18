B.C. municipal election 2022: West Vancouver results

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

The 2022 election will see a rematch between Incumbent Mayor Mary-Ann Booth and runner-up Mark Sager. Booth defeated Sager, himself a former mayor in the district, by just 21 votes in 2018.

Sitting councillor Marcus Wong, who earned the most votes for council in 2018, and Realtor Teresa De Cotiis round out the race for the mayor’s chair.

Seventeen candidates are vying for the six seats on the West Vancouver council, including incumbents Peter Lambur, Gambiola Nora, Bill Sopovich and Sharon Thompson. Christine Cassidy, who was elected to council in 2014, is also running. Three-term Coun. Craig Cameron is not seeking re-election.

Mayor

Mary-Ann Booth (Incumbent)

Teresa De Cotiis

Mark Sager

Marcus Wong

Council

Alavi Amir

Tyler Blair

Eileen Buchanan

Christine Cassidy

Alexis Chicoine

Claus Jensen

Peter Lambur (Incumbent)

Keen Lau

Rima Martinez

David McCosh

Elaine McHarg

Gambioli Nora (Incumbent)

Ken Schultze

Scott Snider

Bill Soprovich (Incumbent)

Sharon Thompson (Incumbent)

Linda Watt

Population of municipality

44,122 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Overlooking Vancouver from the North Shore, the District Municipality of West Vancouver lies between Hollyburn, Strachan and Black mountains to the north and the Burrard Inlet to the south. It is separated from North Vancouver by the Capilano River in the east, and stretches westward to Howe Sound, including Horseshoe Bay within its boundaries.

