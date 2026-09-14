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4 comments

  1. Al
    September 14, 2026 at 6:05 pm

    Being a senior what they did to the property tax deferment interest rate, i will not vote for them.

  2. Anonymous
    September 14, 2026 at 6:00 pm

    B.S. its grown more than that try 1.5 billion with there error.

  3. Sonny D Juice
    September 14, 2026 at 5:59 pm

    I would have to say the NDP are INCOMPETENT. They are spending great grand kids money and the worst part is. They have not been born yet and they will owe money. And good ol Eby will pat everyone on the back.

  4. alfred mannion
    September 14, 2026 at 5:43 pm

    and people In BC keep voting these assholes in, tax and spend NDP, another PST increase coming Oct, 1 from these bandits

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Economy

B.C.’s deficit forecast up $450M to $13.8B after calculation errors on gas royalties

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2026 5:37 pm
1 min read
B.C. Finance Minister Josie Osborne announced a ballooning deficit of $13.8 billion in first quarterly results. Osborne, the then health minister, provides an update about addictions care and the end of the decriminalization pilot project at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
B.C. Finance Minister Josie Osborne announced a ballooning deficit of $13.8 billion in first quarterly results. Osborne, the then health minister, provides an update about addictions care and the end of the decriminalization pilot project at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH
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The British Columbia deficit forecast has grown by about $450 million to $13.8 billion, largely because of a “calculation error” on natural gas royalties.

Minister Josie Osborne, who just took over the finance portfolio last month, released the first quarterly report today showing almost $800 million more in revenue, but spending was also up.

The added revenue comes from income and sales taxes but wildfire fighting costs are projected to be $614 million more and refundable tax credits for business and renters rose by $458 million.

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The Finance Ministry says businesses are adapting to changes in global trade, with exports rising by 16 per cent to destinations like China, South Korea and India.

It says the overall value of B.C. exports increased 4.2 per cent until July 2026, mostly due to a strong demand for copper.

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Natural gas royalties are $531 million lower, which includes a $306 million error from the price forecast in Budget 2026, which the government earlier called a “serious mistake” in the calculation of the price of natural gas.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Government explains big budget errors'
B.C. Government explains big budget errors

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