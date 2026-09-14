New cost overrun scandal puts CAQ on defensive ahead of leaders’ debates

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A major new cost overrun controversy is plaguing the Coalition Avenir Québec campaign just days before two crucial televised leaders’ debates.

The CAQ government led by Christine Fréchette is under fire following a Radio-Canada report that says the cost of an information technology project at Santé Québec has ballooned from an initial budget of about $96 million to roughly $1 billion.

Opposition parties seized on the report Monday, comparing it to the SAAQclic scandal, the digital transformation project at the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) that ended up costing taxpayers more than $1 billion.

“I think it’s a total disgrace what we’ve heard,” Liberal Leader Charles Milliard told reporters Monday.

Québec solidaire spokesperson Ruba Ghazal said Quebecers are once again witnessing “other SAAQclic fiascos.”

The Liberals accused Fréchette, who previously served as Treasury Board president, of ignoring warning signs about the project.

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“She received the KPMG report and she put it in the garbage and she signed for another amount. So she’s responsible,” said Monsef Derraji, the Liberal candidate in Nelligan.

Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime also drew parallels to the SAAQclic controversy.

“Another SAAQclic fiasco, in fact it’s worse,” Duhaime said.

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec’s Minister responsible for Government Administration and State Efficiency, President of the Treasury Board, and Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Technology pushed back against the criticism Monday, arguing that the reported $1-billion figure does not reflect the actual approved cost of the project.

In a statement posted on social media, Duranceau said the project approved by cabinet carries a budget of $329.4 million and described the higher figure as a projection based on what she called “erroneous working assumptions.”

Je comprends les Québécois qui ont avalé leur café de travers ce matin en lisant cet article. Ils méritent la vérité. Le 1 G$ qui circule n'est pas le coût de SIFA. C'est une projection bâtie sur des hypothèses de travail erronées. Le projet autorisé par le Conseil des ministres… — France-Élaine Duranceau (@FEDuranceauCAQ) September 14, 2026

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Duranceau said the government chose to continue the project rather than cancel it, which she argued would have meant losing money already invested, paying penalties for breaking contracts and failing to obtain a modernized system.

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The minister also defended the initiative, saying it is expected to generate $1.2 billion in savings and accusing opposition parties of oversimplifying the issue.

Milliard accused the CAQ government of withholding information from the public. “They’ve been hiding information,” he said.

Fréchette was absent from the campaign trail Monday as she prepared for what could prove to be a pivotal week in the election campaign.

The leaders of Quebec’s five major parties are set to face off in two French-language televised debates, events widely viewed as potential turning points in the race.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon also kept a low profile Monday, making no major announcements as he focused on debate preparations.

Meanwhile, three new polls released Monday all placed the PQ in first place. However, the surveys suggested the party’s support has stabilized rather than continued to grow.

The polls showed the Liberals and the CAQ locked in a close battle for second place.

After benefiting politically from concerns surrounding the trade conflict with U.S. President Donald Trump, Fréchette appears to have lost some momentum in recent weeks.

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At the same time, Milliard continues to face challenges expanding support among francophone voters.

“A poll is a poll is a poll. What matters is getting our program known,” Milliard said.

The Liberal leader acknowledged the importance of the upcoming debates.

“The three national upcoming debates will be the perfect occasion for Quebecers to compare what we have in our hearts,” he said.

The Conservative Party remains firmly in fourth place ahead of Québec solidaire, according to recent polling.

On Monday, the Conservatives unveiled a proposal to reduce access to certain social benefits for immigrants. “We are the only ones focusing on economic issues and saying that those who come here to abuse the system are not welcome,” Duhaime said.

The first leaders’ debate will take place Tuesday evening on TVA in a “face-à-face” format that will see leaders engage in rotating one-on-one exchanges with their opponents.

A second debate involving all five major party leaders is scheduled for Wednesday on Noovo.

There will be no English-language leaders’ debate during the campaign after both the CAQ and the PQ declined to participate.