Owner of so-called ‘Hillbilly Houseboat’ speaks about invention

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The owner of an unusual floating home in Surrey is speaking to Global News about his controversial invention.

Emilio Gilpo says his so-called “Hillbilly Houseboat” is a prototype that he is testing on the Nicomekl River in Surrey near Portage Park.

“I have to do what they call a ‘proof of concept,’ so I’m doing this,” Gilpo told Global News.

“If everything goes well, then it will be improved and see how it will goes.”

The houseboat is a camper trailer, sitting on top of a makeshift barge of 36 round containers and some steel beams.

Nearby residents told Global News that they witnessed the floating home get assembled and then launched into the water using a crane.

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“You can use it as a recreational vehicle, or a houseboat…something like that,” Gilpo said.

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“Once it is improved on, then it can help the economy.”

2:23 ‘Hillbilly Houseboat’ on Nicomekl River

The City of Surrey said it had warned the vessel’s owner earlier this month. It did issue one parking ticket when it was located on city land. The ticket was still visible on the side of the trailer on Sunday.

Now that it is on the water, it is in the federal government’s jurisdiction.

Transport Canada said it is going to follow up with Gilpo to ensure that the vessel meets safety and environmental standards.

Gilpo said there is nothing dangerous about his prototype.

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The barrels in the pontoons are empty and there is nothing on board except a small generator.

He added that the barge will remain in the water for a few days while he makes modifications and improvements to the design.

He could not provide a timeline for exactly when that might be.