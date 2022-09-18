Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Central Saanich results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
District of Central Saanich inlet. View image in full screen
District of Central Saanich inlet. District of Central Saanich

Central Saanich residents will vote on Oct. 15 for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Ryan Windsor took the city’s top job by acclamation in the 2018 election, after he ran unopposed. He was also acclaimed in 2022 when he ran unopposed.

Candidates

Mayor

Ryan Windsor (acclaimed)

Council 

Christopher Graham (incumbent)

Zeb King

Trending Stories

Geoff Krause

Jackie Lee

Gord Newton (incumbent)

Niall Paltiel (incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Sarah Riddell

Bob Thompson (incumbent)

Population of municipality

17,385 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Located north of Victoria and south of Sidney on Vancouver Island, Central Saanich is found on the Saanich Peninsula. It’s where you’ll find Brentwood Bay, while just off the coast is James Island.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagCentral Saanich tagcentral saanich election tagsaanich election tagcentral saanich election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers