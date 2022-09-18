B.C. municipal election 2022: Central Saanich results

Send this page to someone via email

Central Saanich residents will vote on Oct. 15 for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Ryan Windsor took the city’s top job by acclamation in the 2018 election, after he ran unopposed. He was also acclaimed in 2022 when he ran unopposed.

Candidates

Mayor

Ryan Windsor (acclaimed)

Council

Christopher Graham (incumbent)

Zeb King

Geoff Krause

Jackie Lee

Gord Newton (incumbent)

Niall Paltiel (incumbent)

Sarah Riddell

Bob Thompson (incumbent)

Population of municipality

17,385 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Located north of Victoria and south of Sidney on Vancouver Island, Central Saanich is found on the Saanich Peninsula. It’s where you’ll find Brentwood Bay, while just off the coast is James Island.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.